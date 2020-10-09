Darien High senior named an Aquarion Environmental Champion

DARIEN — Darien High School senior Nisha Nalawade has been named the student champion in the 10th annual Aquarion Environmental Champion awards.

Aquarion said, “Nisha is a committed environmental advocate with a special passion for water conservation.”

Nisha participated in the University of Connecticut’s Natural Resources Conservation Academy Conservation Training Partnerships program, an environmental education workshop that engages high school students and adult volunteers in conservation science. Following the completion of the workshop, Nisha worked to help the town of Darien become a certified Sustainable CT town.

Aquarion shared a video highlighting Nisha’s acheivements on YouTube.

Nisha collaborated with community partners, municipal officials, and local environmental organizations in order to educate residents about ways they can conserve water. The project included conducting a water conservation survey, the data from which Nisha presented at a Water Conservation Workshop.

Nisha also wrote articles in two local newspapers on water conservation, highlighting not only conservation tips, but also why people should care about conservation in light of climate change.

Nisha’s work helped Darien earn the Bronze 2019 Sustainable CT certification.

“Aquarion is proud to be Stewards of the Environment, and we are very pleased to highlight the efforts of these committed advocates,” said Donald J. Morrissey, President of Aquarion Water Company.