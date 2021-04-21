Darien High senior elected to national SADD leadership council

DARIEN — Darien High School Senior Rhea Bhat has been elected for the second year to SADD ‘s (Students Against Destructive Decisions) National Student Leadership Council.
The Student Leadership Council consists of six to eight students, and membership is highly competitive and work to further the mission of SADD. Through participation in the SLC, selected students grow and strengthen their leadership skills and gain significant travel, training, leadership, and public speaking opportunities. Members of the SLC are dedicated to peer programming and youth health and safety. They have many accomplishments within their schools and communities to further SADD’s mission. Each student must meet certain eligibility requirements.