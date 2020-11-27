Darien High senior Casey Warble earns DAR Good Citizen award

DARIEN — Casey Warble, daughter of Lawrence Warble and the late Andrea Warble is the recipient of the 2020-21 Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award. An annual presentation of Darien’s Good Wife’s River DAR Chapter, this prestigious national award is given to a Darien High School senior who best exemplifies the qualities of patriotism, citizenship, dependability and service to community.

Casey was selected to receive this award by the faculty and her senior classmates. She and attended Darien Public Schools since kindergarten, starting at Ox Ridge Elementary School. She participated in youth sports and was involved with track and field, soccer, lacrosse, and ice hockey at Darien High School.

According to her guidance counselor, Casey has a strong work ethic and excels academically is passionate about her service to the community. Casey has contributed to several local Clubs especially Best Buddies, a club whose mission is to promote inclusivity in the school community at DHS. Best Buddies fosters relationships between students with intellectual and developmental disabilities and the student body. Best Buddies goal is to have all students feel safe and have a fun environment to come to at any time.

Casey also volunteers at Building One Community Club, a non-profit community center which according to its website helps the immigrant community. The policy of this organization is to provide equal opportunities without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, gender, sexual preference, age, or disability.

Casey will receive her Good Citizen Award, pin and certificate from Good Wife’s River DAR Regent, Nicole Gorman at a future Chapter meeting.