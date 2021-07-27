Darien High's Theatre 308 captures Halo, Sondheim awards

DARIEN — The pandemic could not draw the curtain on Theatre 308 this past year.

Darien High School’s premier acting and performance arts club garnered top honors at two statewide awards programs for excellence in theater, including Best in Show honors at the Halo Awards and nods for Best Actor, Best Lighting Design and best director at the Stephen Sondheim Awards.

“This cast and crew mean the world to me,” said Tom Sorenson, faculty advisory and musical theatre director for Theatre 308.

“After we lost out on our musical last year when school closed just one week before we were supposed to open ‘Godspell,’ I just wasn’t sure that this year would lead to a finished show,” Sorenson added. “However, this group truly persevered, and I could not be happier with the results. I am so unbelievably proud of them.”

On July 18, DHS’ ‘Something Rotten!’ received eight nominations at the Stephen Sondheim Awards, which “celebrate outstanding achievement in high school musical theater and cultivate the next generation of artists.”

Senior Jackson Wood took home the award of Best Actor for his role as Nick Bottom, and received a Jamie Hulley Arts Foundation Scholarship.

“I was so unbelievably proud and beaming the entire night for the entire cast and crew of ‘Something Rotten!,’” Wood said, adding that he was honored to receive the best actor honor. “It was the perfect way to wrap up my time in high school theater, which was bittersweet.”

Senior Charlotte Maher won for Best Lighting Design, and Sorenson won best director, his second such win in the last four years.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the students who won individual awards,” Sorenson said. “I think the students were surprised when they won, but I know how hard they worked, and each one of them deserved the recognition they received.”

Charlotte Zaino, incoming Theatre 308 president, performed with other students from Connecticut and Rhode Island in the opening number. Thanks to a nomination for Best Musical, the cast of ‘Something Rotten!’ was also featured in a performance of “Welcome to America,” the finale from the show.

Finally, senior Kate Sloan helped close the night as part of the closing number.

For the fifth year in a row, Theatre 308 also participated in the Halo Awards, a prestigious award ceremony that honors high school students’ achievements in all aspects of theater. More than 60 high schools from across the state participated this year.

Both of Theatre 308’s fall drama “The Pandemic Project” and the spring musical “Something Rotten!” combined to earn a total of 23 nominations in their respective categories for both their onstate and off-stage achievements.

“Something Rotten!” also earned the honor of Best Contemporary Musical, the first time the club has earned such an honor in the 18-year history of the awards program.

“The kids were so excited,” Sorenson said of the group’s reaction to the top honor. “Winning Best Show at the Halos is a huge deal, especially considering all that we’ve overcome just to bring a show to the stage.”

Sorenson said the greatest difficulties for the group came in the first few weeks. Rehearsals could only be very small groups, and every rehearsal had to be broken into small chunks where students rotated rooms every 30 minutes to let the space air out.

“There were so many rules,” he said, “and often times I felt like we spent most of our time trying to limit exposure between students instead of putting together a show. I also spent the first week in quarantine because of a close-contact exposure, so we had to rehearse over Zoom.”

Also at the Halos, Wood took home Best Actor in a Contemporary Musical for his performance in “Something Rotten!”

Senior and outgoing Theatre 308 President Alyse Wright-Webb won the artistic director award, honoring her as both the president of the theater club as well as her performing on stage and crew work off stage during the spring musical.

Moreover, “The Pandemic Project,” an original work written by DHS students who conducted interviews with community members and created an original piece of theater, also received honors at the Halos.

Sophomore John Raskopf received the award for Best Incidental or Original Music in a Play, orchestrating an original soundtrack of music for the fall production.

“Despite all the challenges presented by the pandemic this year, the students of Theatre 308 not only exceeded expectations but broke new ground on so many levels,” said Sorensen.

“From our first-ever fully virtual show in the fall,” he added, “to the school’s first ever outdoor musical in the spring, and to finish with a wide range of awards honoring our student’s talents, this is truly a year to remember.”

