Darien High's Theatre 308 captures Halo, Sondheim awards July 27, 2021 Updated: July 27, 2021 9:42 a.m.
Darien High's Theatre 308's cast and crew who were able to attend the Sondheim Awards earlier this month.
Katie Keating, 16, and Sam Baiocco, 15, at right, do some last-minute brading on Ally Spangler, 15, Ally Spanger, 15, Katie Keating, 16, Sam Baiocco, 15, prior to the Darien High Theatre 308 performance on May 27, 2021.
The Darien High Theatre 308 cast poses for a shot before the performance of "Something Rotten!" at Darien High School on May 27, 2021.
Performers, left to right, Aidan Kennedy, 16, Sam Bellingham, 17, Luke Ryan, 16, and Stella Meier, 16, get into character during the sound check at the performance of "Something Rotten!" at Darien High School on May 27, 2021.
DARIEN — The pandemic could not draw the curtain on Theatre 308 this past year.
Darien High School’s premier acting and performance arts club garnered top honors at two statewide awards programs for excellence in theater, including Best in Show honors at the Halo Awards and nods for Best Actor, Best Lighting Design and best director at the Stephen Sondheim Awards.
