Darien High names National Merit semi-finalists

Darien High School National Merit Scholar finalists include Natalie Volz, left, Nicholas Liu, and Veda Malhotra.

Five Darien High School students were recently named semifinalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program, according to School Principal Ellen Dunn.

The students are Alexander DelVecchio, Ethan Fox, Nicholas Liu, Veda Malhotra and Natalie Volz.

Approximately 16,000 students nationwide have been recognized as National Merit semifinalists. The students will continue in the National Merit program and will be candidates to receive a scholarship from the program.

“We are so proud of this exceptional group of students and wish them well as the process moves forward,” Dunn said.