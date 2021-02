DARIEN — Darien High alumnus Brian Douglas has recently released children’s books that he hopes will raise awareness and teach children lessons about empathy, the pain of bullying and accepting others’ differences.

Douglas, who graduated from Darien High School in 2002, based his first book on his older sister and her disabilities. He has twin older sisters, Nathalie and Danielle. Nathalie was diagnosed with severe cerebral palsy at birth.

She is now non-ambulatory and unable to speak, as she spends most of her time in a manual wheelchair and continues to need 24-hour care.

His first book, “It’s Isn’t Easy being Square,” is inspired by his sister’s story, and is co-written by his sister, Danielle, who now lives in San Diego.

The book tells the story of a square-shaped marble discovering she is unlike the other marbles in Marblehead town, and her subsequent adventure of self-discovery and acceptance.

Douglas’ other Marblehead book called “It Isn’t Easy being Bullied.” Douglas, now a Florida resident, said he always has had a special connection with children and feels compelled to teach them important life lessons.

He has worked with schools in his Florida area who have purchased his books for their school libraries, and also reads both his and other children’s books over Zoom in his “Brian Marblehead” costume.

“I’ve always felt like I had a voice with kids. They’ve listened to me,” Douglas said.

Of the bullying topic, Douglas said he thinks “everyone’s been bullied in school.”

“One in three kids say they’ve been bullied and bullying accounts for 13,000 suicides a year by kids,” he said.

Douglas said students he has interacted with have been very receptive.

“It is even better than I thought it would be. The kids are asking questions and they are loving the characters. They are understanding the concept of the story and the lesson I’m trying to teach,” he said.

Douglas, who served as the tennis team captain and on Darien EMS-Post 53 in high school, said he hopes there will be some interest for his books at the Darien Library, local schools and Amazon.

Douglas can be reached at briancharlesdouglas@gmail.com.