Darien High grad receives scholarship to further studies in medicine

Darien High graduate Tatum Petti received a scholarship through the Darien High School awards from Dr. Christine Hamilton-Hall for a student interested in studying medicine. She recently went to the office to thank Dr. Hamilton-Hall and receive her scholarship award.

Tatum is the daughter of former Community Fund of Darien executive director Carrie Bernier.

Tatum has been a member of Post 53 for all four years of high school and she is interested in studying dermatology in the future. When she gave Tatum the award, Dr. Hamilton-Hall told Tatum about her global service work to bring medical care to those who are in poor communities without access to care, and she said that she is proud to support local students with her award.