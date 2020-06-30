Darien High grad earns ‘Distinguished Young Woman’ scholarship

On Thursday, June 25, Charlotte Domittner of Darien, Conn. was awarded a $2,500 cash scholarship for receiving the Tell Me a Story Award by Maureen Sullivan Collins during the first night of preliminary competition at the 63rd Distinguished Young Women National Finals.

Following a selection process that began in her home state of Connecticut, Domittner began preparing for the 63rd annual scholarship competition. Historically, the competition has taken place in its founding city of Mobile, Alabama. This year, due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the competition was conducted digitally and showcased in a three-night online broadcast.

Domittner is a graduate of Darien High School. In the fall, she will attend Amherst College with plans to become a lawyer. She is the daughter of Pam and Werner Domittner. Competition continues with the second preliminary Friday, June 26, and finals on Saturday, June 27. Scholarship awards totaling more than $125,000 will be given in the categories of self-expression, fitness, scholastics, talent and interview. The competition will conclude with the naming of the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2020.

Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women is a free program that encourages participants to reach their full individual potential. The mission is to empower young women by providing over $1 billion in scholarship opportunities, developing their self-confidence and participating in our life skills workshops that prepare them for success after high school. National sponsors include Barbara Barrington Jones Family Foundation, Mobile County, City of Mobile, Alabama Power Foundation, Master Boat Builders, Wintzell’s Oyster House, Shoe Station, Gant Travel Management, Wellington and Bonnie Coffeen, Regions Financial Corporation, Jostens and Alabama Media Group.

For more information about Distinguished Young Women, contact Tara Principe, National Headquarters Marketing and Communications Director, at 251-438-3621 or Tara@DistinguishedYW.org or visit www.DistinguishedYW.org.