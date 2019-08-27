Darien High grad Taylor Willis, Andrew James McLaughlin to marry

Taylor Willis and Andrew James McLaughlin will marry next month.

Taylor Willis and Andrew James McLaughlin are to be married Sept. 7 at The Tokeneke Club in Darien.

Sarah Seelye, a family friend, is to officiate. Andrew and Taylor both grew up in Darien, and attended first grade together at Holmes School.

They remet at Bucknell University and started dating following graduation in 2012. Two summers ago, Andrew proposed to Taylor while on a trip to Seville, Spain.

Taylor, 28, is a digital marketing consultant in New York. She is a junior director at the Marion Moore Foundation. Taylor graduated from Darien High School. She is the daughter of Gregory Tilford Willis and Lois Cross Willis of Darien.

Lois Willis is an interior designer in Darien, and serves as the president of the Marion Moore Foundation. Gregory Willis is the Market Leader at IBM and was one of the original founders of The Food Network.

Taylor is the great-great-granddaughter of Pauline Morton Sabin and founder of Women’s Organization for National Prohibition Reform and Charles Sabin, the president and chairman of the Board, of Guaranty Trust. She is the great-great-granddaughter of architect John Walter Cross and William Henry Moore, founder of the National Biscuit Company and the American Can Company.

Andrew, 29, is an Analyst at Prana Capital in Greenwich, CT and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He graduated from Ridgewood High School. Mr. McLaughlin is the son of Michael Brian McLaughlin and Susan Missy Zanes McLaughlin currently residing in Charlotte, NC. Michael McLaughlin is a Regional Director at Dimensional Fund Advisors in Charlotte, NC. Missy McLaughlin is an Event Planner with Susan Cassidy Events in New York City. Andrew’s great-grandfather was George W. Streepey, the Vice Chairman of ALCOA.