Darien High grad Amanda Fuller, Richard Samson wed

Darien High graduate Amanda Fitzgerald Fuller was married to Richard Henry Samson on the first day of summer.

Amanda Fitzgerald Fuller was married to Richard Henry Samson on the first day of summer, June 20, 2020. Justice of the Peace Christy Pugh performed the ceremony in their backyard in local Darien.

The bride graduated from Darien High School in 2009 and from The University of Georgia in 2013. She works as a product manager at a marketing agency in New York City. The groom is a 2003 graduate of Lancaster University and an expatriate originally from the United Kingdom. He received a law degree from BPP Law School in 2007 and is a managing director and chief compliance officer at JPMorgan in New York City.

The couple met at a sailing fundraiser at The New York Yacht Club and bought the Darien home where they wed in August 2018. After the private ceremony, the couple plan on celebrating with a reception next year.