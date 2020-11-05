Darien High goes full remote Thursday due to COVID-19 case

DARIEN — Darien High School will again go to full remote learning on Thursday, Nov. 5, after a COVID-19 case was reported late Wednesday.

Schools Superintendent Alan Addley sent an email to school families Wednesday evening.

“The district COVID response team convened to review the case. Given the details of the case, it is apparent that the team will not be able to complete the comprehensive contact tracing and communications necessary before staff and students return to DHS tomorrow,” he said in his email

After consulting with the health director, the school administration decided to close the school to in-person learning and offer remote learning. All after-school activities for the high school are canceled for Thursday as well.

According to the COVID-19 dashboard for the Darien school district, nine members of the community have tested positive and 144 are in quarantine. However, the last update on that dashboard is Nov. 3.

This is the second time that Darien High School has gone fully remote since school reopened on Sept. 29 to in-person learning. Middlesex Middle School also went fully remote last week due to a COVID-19 case.

“Tomorrow, the Darien High COVID-19 Response Team will finalize its contact tracing and communications. Once this process is complete, we will update the DHS community with additional information,” Addley said in his email.

He said Darien High School principal Ellen Dunn will share additional details about Thursday’s schedule in a separate correspondence to DHS parents.

“Thank you for your understanding and partnership as we continue to make decisions to ensure the health and safety of our school community,” Addley said.

At Monday’s Board of Selectmen meeting, First Selectman Jayme Stevenson said the town has reported 14 coronavirus cases in the last 14 days.

Last Thursday, Darien was added to the state’s “yellow alert” list for having more than five COVID cases each day per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period.

Darien does COVID testing on Mondays and Fridays. In anticipation of Thanksgiving, Stevenson said she planned to add more testing dates from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, just before the holiday.