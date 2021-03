3 1 of 3 Contributed photo Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of 3





DARIEN — More than 3,500 textbooks were recently collected by a club at Darien High dedicated to helping young people in Africa.

The Unite for Africa Club at Darien High School has been advocating and fundraising for marginalized youth in Tanzania for more than 10 years. Students, faculty, and people in the community have recently come together to facilitate a book drive to benefit people who are marginalized and lack resources in Sub Saharan Africa.