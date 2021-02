DARIEN — Darien High School student artists recently received honors at local art shows.

Five Darien High students received awards as part of the Connecticut Regional Scholastic Art Awards Program.

Eleventh-grader Thomas Cleary won Best in Drawing, and a Gold Key for his drawing, “Left on Hold.”

Twelfth-grader Julianna Han earned a Gold Key for her work, “Me-cow the Catfish Cow,” in the ceramics and glass category.

Desi Krasteva Gale, a 10th-grader, earned a Gold Key for her work, “Monopoly,” in the photography category.

Twelfth-grader Chelsi Chevannes got an Honorable Mention for her painting, “Black Royalty.”

Finally, 12th-grader Kinga Srednicka earned a Silver Key for the painting, “Glass and reflections.”

The Connecticut Regional Scholastic Awards program is arts education based and, according to its website, recognizes teachers as the central connection to the completion of successful student submissions. This program is a high-quality level, professionally juried event, which recognizes only the best CT student art work.

Student artwork is juried by professional artists and university art faculty and is selected on merit for inclusion in a state-wide art exhibition held at the Hartford Art School. Beyond being selected for this high quality exhibit, students may be awarded Gold or Silver keys and Honorable Mention Awards in each of 18 media categories.

In addition to these awards, Darien High School student Katie LeHan also earned an honorable mention for her painting, “Sticky Fingers,” at the 15th annual StArt regional high school art exhibition at Concordia College.