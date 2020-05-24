Darien High announces valedictorian, Maya Nalawade, and salutatorian, Alexis Zitzmann

Alexis Zitzmann is Darien High School’s Class of 2020 salutatorian. Alexis Zitzmann is Darien High School’s Class of 2020 salutatorian. Photo: Contributed / Photo: Contributed / Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Darien High announces valedictorian, Maya Nalawade, and salutatorian, Alexis Zitzmann 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Darien High School has announced the valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2020, Maya Nalawade and Alexis Zitzmann, respectively.

Valedictorian Maya Nalawade told The Darien Times her “life journey is pretty hectic.”

She was born in Danbury, grew up in Redding for a year, lived in Amsterdam for four years, lived in New Delhi for another four, and then finally moved back to Darien.

“For fun I like to listen to all kinds of music and watch an abnormal amount of movies. I also love singing and writing poetry. Fun fact about me, I have a twin sister (she's older by two minutes)!” Nalawade said.

In the fall, Maya will be going to Columbia University in New York City where she hopes to study English and business management and continue her passion for music.

Related: Depot offers graduation balloon bouquets for your seniors!

Salutatorian Alexis Zitzmann will attend Massachusetts Institute of Technology where she will be part of the dual humanities/engineering program.

Alexis is captain at Maritime Rowing Club (rowing for MIT's lightweight women's team), competitive gymnast from ages 5 to 13 (both in the US junior olympic program and the German National program).

Alexis moved to Darien from Frankfurt, Germany before freshman year of high school. She is a dual US and German citizen and is fluent in three languages. Alexis worked last summer in Germany as an intern at an advertising agency

She has volunteered with BYO Darien, Friends of Gorham's Pond and Darien Book Aid.

Alexis also spent one month over a summer in rural Laos and Thailand doing community service on local infrastructure projects while living with local families.

Look for a full feature on Maya and Alexis upcoming in The Darien Times.

Darien High School’s graduation date is June 11. A committee is working on the plans for graduation.