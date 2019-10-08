Darien High School holds volunteer fair

Piper Henderson, Sarah Hearns, Hope Johnson, Evie Wakim learn from volunteer Andrea Cragin how Person-to-Person helps provide individuals and families with assistance for basic needs. Photo: Darien High School

Darien High School invited representatives from 26 local nonprofit organizations last Thursday to provide information and answer questions about the many volunteer and community service opportunities in and around Darien. Students learned more about their areas of interest, including youth success, food insecurity, animal welfare, and many other causes.

Piper Henderson, Sarah Hearns, Hope Johnson, Evie Wakim learn from volunteer Andrea Cragin how Person-to-Person helps provide individuals and families with assistance for basic needs.

Julia Lucak and Caroline Wygal talk to Safe Rides student leaders Alexa Barrett and Taylor Karas about changing student attitudes about driving while drinking.

Lindsay Jachino, Rachel Grandis and Emily Hayes learn more from Jennifer Rideout about At Home Darien’s mission to help seniors live independently in their own homes and the community as long as possible.

Jessica Cantoro introduces Issac McMullin, Griffin Beringer, Dylan Alini and Luke Anderson to some of the marine life Soundwaters aims to protect and preserve in Long Island Soun