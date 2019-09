Darien High School holds annual club, activity fair

Darien High School recently held its annual clubs and activities fair.

To cap off its second week of the new school year, Darien High School held its annual club and activities fair.

The festive atmosphere featured over 50 clubs representing a wide array of interests including scholastics, community service, and social clubs.