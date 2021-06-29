Skip to main content
Darien High Class of '74 presents scholarships

Staff report
The writer of this letter writes about the members of the Class of 1974 from Darien High School recently presenting scholarships to a group of graduating seniors, for the 23rd year.
Contributed photo

For the 23rd year, the Darien High School Class of 1974 has once again presented scholarships to a deserving group of graduating seniors.

Eight students each received $5,000 checks to use toward their college education. Raising $40,000 was a record for this class that has given over $300,000 since they began their Memorial Scholarship in 1999.

Debbie Horan Ferrer helped spearhead an effort to have their classmates who have died remembered through this scholarship fund.

Every year, Ferrer said she and her classmates hope that other classes will start their own memorial fund so that more students in need of financial assistance can realize their college dreams.

This year the Class of 1974 remembers Robert Austin, David Bean, Walter Bean, Pamela Beatty, Pat Boller Welsh, Rebecca Brann, Craig Buckley, Ellen Cady, Alan Clough, Warren Carranza, Karen Evers. Bill Johnson, Mary Ann Johnston, Minnie Marshall, Janet Mason Ostreicher, John Merritt, Laura Molony Ziegler, Andrew Nelson, Catherine O’Hearn, Pamela Polhemus Smith, Jody Saunders Richard, David Saverine, Christopher Sepe, Cathie Shanahan Cochrane, Peter “Scott” Sutcliffe, Leslie Taylor Browne, David Teare, H. Ben Waldron, Patricia Whelan and Jerry Yates.

Recipients of the scholarships, and where the recipients are going in the fall are:

Lucy Collins - Coventry University in England

Henyesi Tolentino -University of Pennsylvania

Kinga Srednicki - Elon University

Maximus Racanelli - US Air Force Academy

Grace Martini - Sacred Heart University

Valeria Henao - Uconn Stamford

Sophia Bender - IE University, Madrid Spain