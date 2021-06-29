Darien High Class of '74 presents scholarships Staff report June 29, 2021 Updated: June 29, 2021 11 a.m.
The writer of this letter writes about the members of the Class of 1974 from Darien High School recently presenting scholarships to a group of graduating seniors, for the 23rd year.
For the 23rd year, the Darien High School Class of 1974 has once again presented scholarships to a deserving group of graduating seniors. Eight students each received $5,000 checks to use toward their college education. Raising $40,000 was a record for this class that has given over $300,000 since they began their Memorial Scholarship in 1999. Under the leadership of Debbie Horan Ferrer, their classmates who have died are remembered through this scholarship fund. Left to right are: Maximus Racanelli, Lucy Collins, Kinga Srednicka, Henyesi Tolentino, Madeleine Conte, Grace Martini, Sofia Bender, and Valeria Henao.
For the 23rd year, the Darien High School Class of 1974 has once again presented scholarships to a deserving group of graduating seniors.
Eight students each received $5,000 checks to use toward their college education. Raising $40,000 was a record for this class that has given over $300,000 since they began their Memorial Scholarship in 1999.