Darien High Class of 1970 plans ‘wild party’ for 50th reunion after 2-year COVID delay

DARIEN — It was the era of the inaugural Earth Day and fledgling student activism, and members of the class of 1970 at Darien High School were counting down the days of senior year.

Now the class of ’70 is finally getting its 50th year reunion this summer, after the COVID-19 pandemic caused a two-year delay for the milestone anniversary, said organizer Nina Miller.

Miller and her husband Dave, along with classmate Robin Wakeman, are spearheading the event and planning on a reunion filled with nostalgia and memories.

Right now, nearly 80 people are signed up to attend, Miller said. But organizers are hoping more old classmates trickle in.

“It’ll just be great to catch up with people, see what they’re up to and how they have changed over the years,” Wakeman said. “Or how they have stayed the same.”

The reunion will span the weekend of July 22-24 and will give attendees plenty of time to chat with old friends and explore Darien — revisiting the old haunts they frequented in school and old neighborhoods they grew up in, Miller said.

“I expect good times,” classmate Vic Capellupo said. “It’s going to be a wild party.”

Some of their old stomping grounds include the longtime diner Sugar Bowl Luncheonette, Miller said. Weed Beach was another hot spot, where all the different groups clustered after school — and sometimes during school.

“It was one of the only places in town we hung out as kids in 1970,” Miller said.

The class graduated with more than 300 people, many of whom have moved out of Connecticut and scattered across the United States and the world.

The graduates of 1970 also went on to work in multiple industries, including entertainment, public relations, education, real estate, catering, advertising and others, Miller said.

Wakeman said some people who are returning to the town after a long time away may be surprised at what they find.

“The town is so different from when we grew up here, (when) I grew up here,” Wakeman said. “People who have been away for a few years will be astounded by it.”

Each day of the reunion will feature a different formal event at a venue, with the main reunion happening Saturday at Wee Burn Country Club. Live music and food will be provided.

On Sunday, Miller said organizers are planning to rent out the paddle courts at Weed Beach and allow their classmates to relive long-ago sun-filled days on the water.

The last reunion was in 2000, Miller said. Organizers are hoping the weekend will give people who attend another chance to celebrate their class en masse — and in style.

“We’re going to celebrate who’s still here and remember those who have gone,” Miller said.