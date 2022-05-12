Darien High Class of 1970 plans ‘wild party’ for 50th reunion after 2-year COVID delay
DARIEN — It was the era of the inaugural Earth Day and fledgling student activism, and members of the class of 1970 at Darien High School were counting down the days of senior year.
Now the class of ’70 is finally getting its 50th year reunion this summer, after the COVID-19 pandemic caused a two-year delay for the milestone anniversary, said organizer Nina Miller.