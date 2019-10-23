Darien Health Department to hold vaping information session

The Darien Health Department, along with the Stamford Health Department, is holding a vaping information session on Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Darien Library. The Darien Health Department, along with the Stamford Health Department, is holding a vaping information session on Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Darien Library. Photo: Lindsay Fox At EcigaretteReviewed.com. Photo: Lindsay Fox At EcigaretteReviewed.com. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien Health Department to hold vaping information session 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Darien Health Department, along with the Stamford Health Department, is holding a vaping information session on Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Darien Library.

Presenters include:

Paul Sachs, MD, Pulmonologist, Stamford Health Medical Group

Todd Palker, MD, Pediatrician, Stamford Health

Detective James Palmieri, Darien Police Department, co-chairman, Darien Thriving Youth Task Force

Vaping has become an enormous public health issue. Join us for a candid conversation about the health risks of e-cigarettes and Juuling. This program will provide a starting point for parents to continue conversations with their teens. Teens are invited to attend with their parents.

Admission is free.

Please register in advance by calling 1-877-233-WELL (9355) or by visiting stamfordhealth.org/classes-events.