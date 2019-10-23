Darien Health Department to hold vaping information session
The Darien Health Department, along with the Stamford Health Department, is holding a vaping information session on Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Darien Library.
Presenters include:
Paul Sachs, MD, Pulmonologist, Stamford Health Medical Group
Todd Palker, MD, Pediatrician, Stamford Health
Detective James Palmieri, Darien Police Department, co-chairman, Darien Thriving Youth Task Force
Vaping has become an enormous public health issue. Join us for a candid conversation about the health risks of e-cigarettes and Juuling. This program will provide a starting point for parents to continue conversations with their teens. Teens are invited to attend with their parents.
Admission is free.
Please register in advance by calling 1-877-233-WELL (9355) or by visiting stamfordhealth.org/classes-events.