Darien Health Department offering flu shot clinics

Darien Health Department will offer flu shot clinics, including a 'Vote and Vax" on Election Day.

The flu vaccine is now available at the Darien Health Department as part of its flu prevention program.

All vaccines are preservative free and available to those over three years old. High dose vaccines for seniors is available. The cost of flu vaccine is $30, payable by check, cash or ConnectiCare. The department accepts traditional Medicare Part B ONLY and do not participate with any Medicare Advantage Plans. All are welcome to the clinics, no appointment needed.

Clinics are at the Mather Senior Center Tuesday, Oct. 8, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 29, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., at Town Hall, Room 119 on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and at “Vote & Vax” Nov. 5, Election Day, 3 to 7 p.m,

Outside of the clinics, appointments can be made with our Public Health Nurse by using the Health Department website scheduler: http://www.darienhealth.com.

For more information, call the Darien Health Department at (203) 656-7320.