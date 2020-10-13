Darien Health Department is offering flu vaccines

DARIEN — The Darien Health Department is offering the flu vaccine by appointment. All vaccines are preservative free and available to anyone over 3 years old. A high-dose vaccine is available for those over 65 years of age.

The cost of flu vaccine is $40 payable by cash (exact amount only) or check. The Darien Health Department also accepts Connecticare insurance and traditional Medicare Part B. The department does not participate with any of the Medicare Advantage Plans.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every season with rare exception. The CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine as the first and most important step in protecting against flu viruses.

The CDC says flu vaccines will not prevent COVID-19, but they will reduce the burden of flu illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths on the health care system and conserve scarce medical resources for the care of people with the coronavirus.

CDC estimates that last season, fewer than half of Americans got a flu vaccine and at least 410,000 people were hospitalized from flu.

Residents are asked to print and complete a consent form ahead of time and bring it to the appointment.

To make an appointment or for more information, visit DarienCT.gov/flu.