Darien Girl Scouts honor the Depot Youth Center

Tina Bowman, co-leader, and Janice Marzano from The Depot.

The Darien Service Unit of Girl Scouts of CT has honored The Depot with the Community Participation Award. This award recognizes their outstanding support and assistance to Ox Ridge School troop 50312.

Also receiving an award is First Congregational Church of Darien for their support to our Service Unit.

The Depot Youth Center is Darien’s judgment free, safe home-away-from-home to discover peer connections, wellness education, leadership opportunities, and build a foundation of confidence. Registration for the Depot’s programs for middle and high schoolers, including Cops & Kids, the Garden Club, Girls Night Out, and more, is now open.

For more info visit dariendepot.com.