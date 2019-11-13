Darien Girl Scouts donate warm clothes, partner with Palmers and Person-to-Person for Thanksgiving

On Sunday, Nov. 3, Darien Girl Scouts joined with Palmer’s Market to help Person-to-Person feed over 1,000 local families this Thanksgiving. Due to the generosity of our community on one single day, the scouts surpassed their goal of collecting cans of cranberry sauce, gravy and boxes of instant mashed potatoes.

Darien Girl Scouts also recently held a bring a friend event at Darien Ice Rink for a group skating event that drew nearly 100 attendees. The only entry fee was a new pair of mittens or a hat to help others get warm this winter.