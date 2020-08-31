Darien Girl Scouts donate cookies, open to new leaders, members

Darien Girl Scout Junior Eliz Coonan, Hindley School fifth grader and her sister, Lilia Coonan, a Daisy, decided to donate more than 40 boxes of cookies to Person-to-Person.

After reaching out to her customers for their blessing, Eliz Coonan, a Girl Scout Junior in the fifth grade at Hindley Elementary School, decided to donate more than 40 boxes of cookies to Person-To-Person.

This was also her little sister Lilia Coonan’s first Girl Scout duty as a new kindergarten Girl Scout Daisy.

Those interested in joining Girl Scouts in Darien may send an email to DarienGirlScoutsRecruiting@gmail.com.

Kindergarten troops are forming now. The Girl Scouts are looking for kindergarten leaders for Tokeneke and Royle Elementary Schools to start immediately. Leaders are ready to accept girls into the new troops at Holmes, Ox Ridge and Hindley.

Person-To-Person provides low-income individuals and families living in Lower Fairfield County with basic emergency services.