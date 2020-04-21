Darien Girl Scouts donate cookies, make cards for hostipal staff

Darien Girl Scouts made cards to go with the cookie donations they made to Stamford and Norwalk Hospitals.

﻿Logan Kelly, along with her first grade Tokeneke Girl Scout Troop 50255, donated the rest of their Girl Scout cookies and raised money for extras too. In total, 42 boxes of Girl Scout cookies and thank you cards were donated by their troop to Stamford and Norwalk hospitals.

Nicole Burkhart, from Make-Modern in Darien, delivered the cookies and cards from the Girl Scouts when she delivered the latest batch of Make-Modern masks.