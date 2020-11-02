Darien Girl Scouts create a ‘StoryWalk’ in Woodland Park

DARIEN — Darien Girl Scout Troop 50631 just completed the installation of a StoryWalk in Woodland Park.

The fifth-grade troop researched the history of the StoryWalk, decided on the perfect book to use, wrote a speech and presented it at the Parks and Rec Commision meeting, made posters to advertise, created a feedback survey form, and (with the help of moms and dads) installed the posts and signs.

It took two months from start to finish, and if this walk gets a good response, the troop is hoping to do another in the spring.

StoryWalks include laminated pages from a children’s book that are attached to wooden stakes, which are installed along an outdoor path. As people stroll down the trail, they are directed to the next page in the story.

StoryWalks have been installed in 50 states and 13 countries, including Germany, Canada, England, Bermuda, Russia, Malaysia, Pakistan and South Korea.

StoryWalk was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., and was developed with the help of Rachel Senechal, Kellogg-Hubbard Library.

Woodland Park Nature Preserve contains 64.7 acres of nature. The two entrances to the park, Middlesex Road and West Avenue, provide easy access into the park. Located within the park are two trail systems, two ponds, a stream, a footbridge, an archaic stonewall, and ornamental plantings.

The troop is led by Sarah Orum Lubeley.