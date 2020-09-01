Darien Girl Scouts adjust activities due to pandemic

Courtney Timmeny, 10, showing her dog portrait. Courtney is a Girl Scout in Darien. Courtney Timmeny, 10, showing her dog portrait. Courtney is a Girl Scout in Darien. Photo: Willow Buscemi Photo: Willow Buscemi Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Darien Girl Scouts adjust activities due to pandemic 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

If “Improvise” was an official patch, Darien Girl Scouts have already earned it in 2020.

A large part of Girl Scouts has always involved social gatherings. However, as the world changed, the Girl Scouts had to change as well.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many Girl Scout events and activities had to be canceled. They could just not be performed within current safety guidelines.

While some girls enjoy connecting on Zoom, others, Buscemi said, prefer in-person, socially distanced interactions. That’s why Troop leaders have had to be creative as far as developing both virtual and COVID-friendly activities.

However, as a result of the hard work and efforts by Darien Girl Scout Troop leaders, many new activities have been planned for the coming months — with even more in the works.

About 20 Girl Scout troop leaders met virtually several months ago in a brainstorming session. Many new ideas resulted from that meeting, according to Darien resident Willow Buscemi, Girl Scout Troop co-leader and co-service unit manager.

There are 40 Girl Scout troops in Darien, with 480 girls in kindergarten to twelfth grade.

“Getting together with the other troop leaders was very inspiring to come up with ideas that are doable, said Buscemi, whose troop of 18 fifth grade girls have met monthly at Hindley Elementary School prior to the pandemic.

“I made a calendar of fun things to do that they can earn badges along with the way,” Buscemi added.

New ideas

The first new activity the troop did during the pandemic was to make pet portraits with colored pencils, and sell them to benefit the Stamford Animal Shelter Alliance.

“Because we were still early in the pandemic when we started, we needed a project we could complete alone or with our families,” Budcemi said. “We needed something that didn’t require passing of materials or sharing of supplies.”

The girls set up a Facebook page called “Imperfectly Perfect Pet Portraits,” and in a matter of hours, the troop had collected $540 and 54 pet photos.

“We brought in local artist Carlyle Chaudruc Upson and her daughter Daphne via Zoom to cheer on the girls and help the troop generate ideas on how best to tackle their pet portraits,” Buscemi said.

She added that drawing someone else’s pet may seem easy, “it turns out it is pretty daunting because you want to get it right and show the pet's personality too.”

Animals they drew included a bird, guinea pig, duck, cats and dogs.

“We started that project in April and it took us to June to get it all done,” Buscemi said.

Additional COVID-friendly activities the troop took part in over the past few months included a dance party on Zoom.

“Doreen and Linda from Dance on the DL created a dance party for Troop 50152 via Zoom and helped us earn the official Business Owner Girl Scout badge,” Buscemi said. “They talked about knowing your market, creativity, mentors and hard work. The dancing was great and a super fun way to earn an important badge too.”

There was also entertainment by a goose.

“I have a friend in Dallas, Texas, who made friends with ‘Honk,’ a goose who has no owner,” Buscemi said. “One week, we did a Zoom call with my friend and the goose stood behind her the entire time, ‘talking’ to the girls.”

September kick-off

Traditionally, one of the most important activities of the troop, according to Buscemi, is the September kickoff.

“This is a night under the stars at the Darien Nature Center, watching an outdoor movie together in their pajamas and sleeping bags,” she said.

While they had to give the movie night up, a kickoff Bingo competition is being planned instead.

As part of the game, all the girls will have to complete five activities on a Bingo board, to make a Bingo. Once they do that, they can earn a patch.

“Everything on the Bingo is do-it-yourself at your own pace,” Buscemi said.

The girls will get two weeks to complete it.

Other activities written on the board may include a family hike, a scavenger hunt, taking a bike ride or running on the Ox Ridge path, or sending a thank you note to a teacher.

Additional Bingo activities may be visiting the Mather Homestead or the Darien Historical Society, learning how to make a knot, or reading a story about Juliette Gordon Low, the founder of Girl Scouts.

Halloween

Another activity that had to be canceled is the annual Halloween dance, which was always in the Town Hall gymnasium.

However, this year, the dance will be replaced with a drive thru trunk or treat event.

The Girl Scout leaders will have their car trunks open and decorated, and the girls, wearing costumes, will be in their own cars with their family. When they drive by the car trunks, they’ll get out of their car, wearing a mask, and will be handed candy from a Girl Scout leader.

“It’s safe and it’s an opportunity for the girls to still get into their costumes,” Buscemi said. “They have really had elaborate costumes some years and it would be a shame to not to have a Halloween event in some fashion.”

Thanksgiving

One event that doesn’t have to change this year, but is just being done a different way, is the annual Thanksgiving meal collection.

The Girl Scouts of Darien Service Unit helps Person 2 Person (P2P) fill their Thanksgiving basket requests each year with the help of a system at Palmer’s Market.

“P2P gives a Thanksgiving basket for people that have pre-signed up,” Buscemi said. “It’s usually 1,000 people. P2P tells us exactly what items each family needs for their Thanksgiving meal.”

The Girl Scouts stand outside of Palmer’s, getting commitments for the items needed.

“Usually, we are collecting boxed mashed potatoes and canned cranberry sauce,” Buscemi said. “Then, customers pay at the register for the items without needing to get anything off the shelves. Palmer’s orders all of the items and Person to Person picks them up.”

What has changed this year is there will be less girls at the table at one time and they will be with their own families, instead of their leader, according to Buscemi.

Looking ahead

While the troop has met on Zoom since the pandemic, “my girls were very, very Zoomed out at the end of the summer,” Buscemi said.

Since Girl Scouts is a girl-led organization, the girls themselves will be thinking about other places they can meet that are safe. Additionally, they’ll brainstorm additional activities for the troop.

With every new activity being planned, the Girl Scout leaders will accommodate the girls’ families comfort level as best they can, in regard to the pandemic.

Buscemi said she suspects some of the replacement activities will be so successful that the girls will not only like them more than the original ones, but will want to adopt them once the pandemic ends.

“I’m really, really proud of the leaders that they can absolutely pivot and make an exciting calendar for the Girl Scouts of Darien so quickly,” Buscemi said.

sfox@darientimes.com