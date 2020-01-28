Darien Girl Scouts: Visit the dentist and sell cookies

On Tuesday through Thursday, Dr. David Pereira of Dental Arts of Darien will buy four boxes of Girl Scout cookies from any Girl Scout who visits his office in uniform.

Dental Arts of Darien is at 800 Post Road, Suite #302, Darien. Girl Scouts do not need to be patients — Dr. Pereira says new faces are always welcome. The office is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Girl Scout cookies are now on sale. For information on where to buy cookies in Darien, email Willow Buscemi at Willow Buscemi at willowbuscemi@gmail.com.