Darien Foundation awards police department technology grant Staff Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 10:18 a.m.
1 of8
Lt. Alison Hudyma, left, Darien Foundation executive director Sarah Woodberry, left, The Darien Foundation board chairman Ward Glassmeyer and Capt. Robert Shreders.
Katharine Calderwood / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
2 of8
The Darien Foundation board chairman Ward Glassmeyer, left, Officer Kevan Taggart, Capt. Robert Shreders, Lt. Alison Hudyma and The Darien Foundation executive director Sarah Woodberry.
Katharine Calderwood / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
3 of8
Officer Kevan Taggart demonstrates various reactions, and corresponding outcomes to life-size Laser Shot scenarios for The Darien Foundation board chairman Ward Glassmeyer.
Katharine Calderwood / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
4 of8
The Darien Foundation executive director Sarah Woodberry, Lt. Alison Hudyma, Capt. Robert Shreders and The Darien Foundation board chairman Ward Glassmeyer.
Katharine Calderwood / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
5 of8
Capt. Robert Shreders, left, The Darien Foundation technology board chairman Sean Calvillo, Commissioner Brent Hayes, Capt. Jeremiah Marron, Officer Michael Dos Santos, Lt. Alison Hudyma and Chief Donald B. Anderson.
Katharine Calderwood / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
6 of8
Members of the Darien Police Department's Accident Investigation Team, (AIT), demonstrate how the FARO 3D laser scanner works. Sergeant Derek Mulcahy, left, Lt. Alison Hudyma, The Darien Foundation technology board chairman Sean Calvillo and Officer Michael Dos Santos.
Katharine Calderwood / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
7 of8
Capt. Jeremiah Marron, left, Officer Michael Dos Santos, Lt. Alison Hudyma, Capt. Robert Shreders and Chief Donald B. Anderson.
Katharine Calderwood / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
8 of8
The FARO 3D laser scanner creates robust, to-scale scans of accidents, or crime scenes within an hour or less.
Katharine Calderwood / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
DARIEN — The Darien Foundation has awarded a crucial two-part technology grant to the Darien Police Department, ensuring safety, and security in the town.
A new
FARO 3D laser scanner now enables police to map accident scenes, and seven schools and public buildings. Laser Shot firearms training from realistic laser-based engagements and live fire exercises now also help train officers in firing precision and decision making.