Darien Foundation awards $80,700 grant for STAR smart home Staff April 1, 2021 Updated: April 1, 2021 1:50 p.m.
The Darien Foundation has awarded a $80,700 grant to STAR, Inc., Lighting the Way, for a smart home with assistive technology that will improve the quality of life for STAR's Darien Cottage residents with intellectual, and developmental disabilities when the Darien cottage becomes a showcase of inspiration for other local families. Left to right: Megan Cioffi, president of the Board of STAR, Inc., Lighting the Way, Katie J. Banzhaf, executive director of STAR, Inc. Sarah Woodberry, executive director, The Darien Foundation and Ward Glassmeyer, chairman of the Board, the Darien Foundation.
The Darien Foundation has awarded a $80,700 grant to STAR, Inc., Lighting the Way, for a smart home with assistive technology that will improve the quality of life for STAR's Darien Cottage residents with intellectual, and developmental disabilities when the Darien cottage becomes a showcase of inspiration for other local families.
Latasha Smith, house manager, works with Lauren Lindsey, a resident, on her iPad, which will soon be programmed with features enabling her to connect with Zoom classes, or control lights, television, or music in her room.
Darien’s STAR Cottage is home to six residents with intellectual, and developmental disabilities, including wheelchair user, Ashley Milne. Currently, Milne depends on others to open and close doors for her.
When fellow resident, Tom Gogolak turns in for the night, he, and the residential staff perform a series of tasks to lock up the house, arm the security system, and shut down all of the devices.