Darien Football Team prepares pies for Stamford nonprofit

Darien High School Football Team makes pies. Photo: Contributed Photo

Twenty-seven athletes from DHS Football Team spent the day at The Depot Youth Center this past Sunday on a mission.

Wearing moms’ aprons, with bowls and spoons in hand, the men put together 50 chocolate cream and key lime pies, which they will be serving at the New Covenant (House) Center in Stamford.

The mission of New Covenant Center “is to provide a nutritious meal to all those who are hungry. By creating a safe, warm and compassionate environment, we are taking the first steps toward empowering men, women and children to reach their full potential ...”

Open 365 days a year, New Covenant Center is one of the greatest and most needy organizations in the area, helping people with hunger as a mission.

For more information on New Covenant Center go to: https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://www.newcovenantcenter.org/__;!!Ivohdkk!0M6UtH531xpy_hE1B-UON11IMEi_IMYW-lXo6KSsHl1h4vnxTVq_TEkZ2aqvRsRQtg$

A special thank you to sponsors Marc D'Iorio of D'Iorio Printing; Darien Stop and Shop, Palmer's Market and Blue Line Sports.