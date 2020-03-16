Darien First Selectman declares State of Emergency

First Selectman Jayme Stevenson has declared a State of Emergency for the Town of Darien.

At 2 p.m. today, in response to and in coordination with federal, state and local agencies, Stevenson has issued a Town of Darien State of Emergency.

This action has been taken to augment the Town’s response efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 and to underscore to the Darien community the seriousness of the virus crisis.

Beginning at 8 p.m. on Monday, March 16, Governor Lamont, in a coordinated action with the governors of New York and New Jersey, has ordered the temporary closure of all bars, restaurants, gyms, fitness centers and similar public exercise studios, and movie theatres.

Restaurants and bars that serve food will be temporarily required to move to takeout and delivery service only. Bars that do not serve food will be temporarily required to close.

All other local businesses, including grocery stores and pharmacies remain open at this time. Staff and customers should practice social distancing while shopping and working.

Gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited. These measures are being taken to help ensure the health and safety of our residents through social distancing and to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in our region.

Effective, Tuesday March 17, all public facilities including park and beach playgrounds, school playgrounds, Weed Beach Paddle Hut, restrooms, water fountains and train station buildings will be closed.

All Parks & Recreation winter programs are canceled. Tennis and paddle courts remain open for public use. Spring programming will be evaluated as more information about virus conditions becomes available. Check the Town of Darien Parks & Recreation web page at www.darienct.gov or call (203)656- 7325 for program and facility updates.

Darien and Noroton Heights Rail Station buildings will be closed to the public until further notice. New Haven Line service is still operational. Ticket machines, parking machines and elevators remain operational.

See the MTA Metro North website (https://new.mta.info/) for train schedule information. Darien Town Hall remains fully operational during normal business hours through limited access and by appointment only. All non-essential municipal meetings are canceled until further notice.

Please refer to the Town of Darien website (www.darienct.gov) for online services. Jayme Stevenson, First Selectman Town of Darien

