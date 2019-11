Darien Fire Department to host happy hour Friday

Darien Fire Department Photo: Darien Fire Department

Darien Fire Department is hosting a happy hour Friday night, Nov. 15 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Darien Fire House. Proceeds will benefit the Town of Darien Firefighters’ Foundation. Darien Fire Department is at 848 Post Road, Darien.