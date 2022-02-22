Darien EMS help prep bystanders to step in and help

Darien EMS Post 53 recently held its annual Save A Heart You Love event as part of Healthy Heart Month. Kids and adults were able to learn how to perform hands only CPR, use an AED, perform choking interventions, and control bleeding. The skills are beneficial because a bystander's actions can significantly increase the chances of survival in life-threatening scenarios. Among the lessons attendees worked on were CPR, try on EMS gear, control the movements of an ambulance stretcher and watche a tourniquet demonstration.