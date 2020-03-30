Darien EMS Post 53 seeks personal protective equipment

DARIEN EMS-POST 53 is seeking help from the community for personal protective equipment (PPE).

There is a national shortage of PPE. Darien EMS-Post 53 is continuously working with local, state and federal officials to obtain additional PPE.

They are now turning to the community for help. They need supplies to keep emergency responders safe and healthy so that they can continue to respond to those in our community who may become ill or have emergencies unrelated to Covid-19.

Donations of monetary value and/or supplies such as N95 masks, surgical masks, medical face shields or goggles, isolation gowns, rubber gloves, Clorox wipes, paper towels, Purell hand sanitizer or equivalent are all greatly appreciated.

1. Please leave them in their original packaging (if possible) and place them in a bag.

2. Please place the bag in the plastic bin outside Post headquarters at 0 Ledge Rd.

We have also made a wish list on Amazon for anyone who is looking for a way to help but is not sure how. It can be shipped directly to Post 53 at 0 Ledge Road, Darien. Thank you!

Stay updated through the links posted on their website at https://www.post53.info

Remember that washing your hands is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to stay healthy. Stay safe!

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/K859MRGGL49Y...

https://www.post53.info/donate