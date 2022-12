This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Integrative medicine physician Dr. Katie Takayasu has recently opened a private practice at 745 Post Road in Darien. Her new practice — Wellness Insights — is a collaboration of personally curated integrative-minded healthcare providers, all of whom share the goal of building wellness in the community.

According to Takayasu, the office is designed to be a center for patients seeking wellness, offering a deeper level of care and connection. A team of nine healthcare professionals provides a patient-centered approach to wellness with services including integrative medicine, acupuncture, pediatric allergy consuling and food allergy prevention, energy healing, psychotherapy, health and wellness coaching, massage therapy, craniosacral therapy, pilates and core strength movement and guided meditation.

“I like to consider myself a medical doctor meets wellness coach meets spiritual guide for people who simply want to feel better and aren’t getting the answers they want from traditional Western medicine,” said Takayasu, the author of "Plants First: A Physician’s Guide to Wellness Through a Plant-Forward Diet."

The collaborative is a fee-for-service model that is out-of-network with insurances. Many patients are able to be reimbursed for services by submitting an invoice with specific insurance coding to their insurance provider.

For more information, visit www.wellnessinsights.com.

At Home in Darien welcomes new co-presidents

At Home In Darien held its annual meeting on Dec. 8 in person after two years of meetings impacted by COVID-19. The meeting, which was held in the Darien Library’s Community Room, began with First Selectman Monica McNally reading a proclamation declaring the date “At Home In Darien Day”.

The meeting featured a panel discussion titled “Moving Forward in an Intergenerational Community,” featuring Beth Paris, director of senior programs at the Mather Center; Peter Eder, a member of the Darien Commission on Aging; and Elizabeth Pellegrini, a Darien resident and user of At Home In Darien’s transportation services.

At Home In Darien Board thanked its president, Susan Bhirud, who is stepping down after four years leading the organization, and welcomed new Co-Presidents William Carney and Peter Sosnow. The organization also inducted new board member Marcia Cleary, and thanked retiring board members Peter Carnes and Michael Nedder for their service.

At Home In Darien is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help Darien seniors live independently, comfortably and with dignity in their own homes and the community as long as possible. For more information, call 203-655-2227 or visit www.athomeindarien.org.

'Long Night Against Procrastination' returns

Darien Library welcomes back "The Long Night Against Procrastination," an after-hours event exclusively for high school students in Darien set for 5:30 to 9 p.m. Jan 8.

Modeled after similar programs at Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill , the Long Night Against Procrastination is designed to help students focus and study in a collegiate environment: find a quiet corner to review notes, take a break with de-stressing activities or consult a reference librarian for research needs. Pizza, snacks, and beverages will be served.

Register online at darienlibrary.org/event/long-night-against-procrastination. To ensure student status, a valid and current high school ID will be required for admittance.

First semester concluded

Darien resident Christian Bailey was one of nearly 1,000 new students who concluded their first semester at Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic.

Bailey is a sophomore majoring in environmental earth science and elementary education.

Dean's list

These Darien students, who received a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade, earned a Dean's Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate University in Hamilton, N.Y., for the spring 2022 semester: Chase Cleary, Bruce Ferguson, Nelle Kniffin, Ridgely Gargano, Colin Ruppenstein, Brian Minicus, Michael Minicus, Henry Wilson, Warwick Carter, Sage Gupta and Noelle Kennedy.

Colgate University students who receive a term GPA of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade during the spring 2022 semester earn the Dean's Award with Distinction. The Darien students who did so are Larsen Klein, Sean Seiler, Lauren Sulger, Robert Cassady, Ava Comey, Grace Klein, Sophia Bremer, Anna Camp, Ryan Niederreither, Taylor Mitchell, Megan Smith and Isabel Larino.