Darien dog rules

Woodland Park Nature Preserve, two entrances, Middlesex Road and West Avenue: Dogs are permitted, but must be on leash or lead at all times.

Cherry Lawn Park, 120 Brookside Road: Dogs are not permitted in playground areas, community gardens, or playfields at any time. Dogs are permitted off leash or lead in the Designated Area between the Darien Nature Center and Brookside Road at all times (grassy area on the right as you pull in). Dogs must be on leash or lead to and from the parking lot to the Designated Area. Dogs are permitted off leash or lead from September 1 to May 31, from dawn to 10:30 am Monday ‐ Friday, dawn to 8:30 am Saturdays and Sundays. Dogs are permitted off leash or lead from June 1 to August 31, dawn to 8:30 am Monday ‐ Sunday.

Diller Park: Dogs are not permitted at any time.

Frate Park, plot of open grass located within the triangular intersection of Leroy Avenue and Middlesex Road: Dogs are permitted, but must be on leash or lead at all times.

Highland Farm, at Middlesex Road and Mansfield Avenue: Dogs are permitted, but must be on leash or lead at all times.

Holahan Field, behind Town Hall, Renshaw Road: Dogs are permitted, but must be on leash or lead at all times.

McGuane Park, Noroton Avenue near Noroton Heights Firehouse: Dogs are permitted, but must be on leash or lead at all times.

Pear Tree Point Beach: Dogs are not permitted, except for access to the Darien Boat Club.

Selleck's Woods, Dunlap Woods Nature Preserve, entrance at 1 Parklands Drive at back of parking lot behind the Residence at Selleck's Woods: Dogs are permitted, but must be on leash or lead at all times.

Stony Brook Park, 11.3 acre natural park located on Ledge Road near the Darien Refuse and Recycling Center: Dogs are permitted off leash or lead at all times.

Tilley Pond Park, center of town at corner of Lakeside and West Avenues: Dogs are permitted off leash or lead Monday ‐ Friday from dawn to 10:30 am. Otherwise, dogs are permitted, but must be on leash or lead at all times. *Off‐leash hours not applicable during special events

Town Hall Fields, Renshaw Road: Dogs are permitted, but must be on leash or lead at all times.

Weed Beach, end of Nearwater Lane: Dogs are not permitted from April 1 to Nov. 24 (the Tuesday before Thanksgiving). Dogs are permitted on leash from Nov. 25 (the day before Thanksgiving) to March 31, in the parking lot and grassy areas only. Dogs are permitted off leash in the designated area marked off to the left side of the beach toward the sailing area. Dogs are not permitted in the playground, tennis courts, paddle court area, beach or bathhouse at any time.

Although Highland Farm is not a "Park" it is under the control of the Parks & Recreation Department.

These regulations do not apply to guide or service dogs accompanying a disabled person. No owner or keeper shall allow any dog to dig up, mutilate, deface or destroy any park property.

All owners and keepers need to clean up after their dog on park property and dispose of waste in a sanitary manner. Most dog‐friendly parks offer complimentary doggy waste bags if needed.