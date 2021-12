DARIEN — Need last-minute Christmas gifts wrapped? The Depot Youth Center in Darien has it covered.

Beginning Dec. 18 and running through Dec. 22, residents can bring unwrapped presents to The Depot Youth Center, where student members will wrap gifts for a $20 donation.

The event is a fundraiser for The Depot, which provides youth services to children in Darien. While a longstanding tradition, this is the first year the event has taken place since the onset of the pandemic canceled it, said executive director Laura Downing.

Funds will go toward general operating expenses, Downing said.

The Depot will supply all wrapping paper and accessories.

Residents looking to drop off their Christmas presents can visit The Depot from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends and from 3 to 8 p.m. weekdays.

