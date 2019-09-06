Darien Depot to hold annual sixth grade ice cream social

The Depot’s annual sixth grade ice cream social will be held on Friday, Sept. 6 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Great music, ping pong, foosball, basketball, pool and more! The Depot concession will also be open serving up your favorite treats. All Darien sixth graders welcome whether private, public or home-schooled. Admission is $10. More info or questions visit dariendepot.com or email janice@dariendepot.com.