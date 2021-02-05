Darien Depot alumnus and son make $1,300 donation

3 1 of 3 The Darien Depot / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 2 of 3 The Darien Depot / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of 3





DARIEN — Class of 1994 alumni of The Depot Youth Center Andrea Tidrick, and her son Matthew, Darien High School Class of 2018, recently presented a donation to the Depot’s Program Director Janice Marzano for $1,300.

To date, the pair has sold over 200 masks and gaiters, with all proceeds going towards The Depot’s Student Government Board programming.