Darien Depot alumnus and son make $1,300 donation Staff Feb. 5, 2021 Updated: Feb. 5, 2021 7:38 a.m.
The Darien Depot / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
DARIEN — Class of 1994 alumni of The Depot Youth Center Andrea Tidrick, and her son Matthew,
Darien High School Class of 2018, recently presented a donation to the Depot’s Program Director Janice Marzano for $1,300.
To date, the pair has sold over 200 masks and gaiters, with all proceeds going towards
The Depot’s Student Government Board programming.