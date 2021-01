DARIEN — Darien Depot’s “Smiles for South Dakota” club recently raised money for the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota.

The Reservation is home to the Lakota people, who are struggling financially and suffering from poverty. Darien’s Dr. Maryann Lehmann, along with a few of her colleagues, travel to the reservation when financially able and provide needed dental work to the adults and children on the Reservation.

Chapin Pfiefle, a current senior at Darien High, heard about the reservation from local Dr. Lehmann, who heard about the reservation through an ad in the Journal of American Dental Association. Chapin immediately told a few friends, who together started a club dedicated to helping.

The money raised by this club goes directly towards this mission. Anyone interested in donating towards this mission is asked to write a check directly to : St. Francis Dental Clinic and mail c/o Dr. Maryann Lehmann 5 Brook Street Darien CT 06820, St. Francis Mission Among The Lakota in memo. Questions may be directed to Chapin Pfifle chapin.pfifle8@gmail.com or Claire Hannigan Claire.hannigan9@gmail.com