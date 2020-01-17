Darien Democrats hold caucus, name new committee members
On Jan. 14, 2020, registered Darien Democrats caucused at the Town Hall Auditorium to elect the next Darien Democratic Town Committee (“DTC”) for a two year term commencing March 4, 2020.
Current Town Committee Chairman David Bayne chaired the caucus. After calling the caucus to order, the DTC Search Committee’s slate of 20 persons was nominated and seconded. Nominations were then taken from the floor and three additional persons were nominated and seconded for positions on the 2020-22 DTC. Nominations were then closed and all persons nominated were unanimously elected by a voice vote.
The members of the 2020-2022 Darien Democratic Town Committee are:
Frank Adelman
David Bayne
Sean Bunoski
Francisco Cardona
John “JC” Carter
Christine Castles
Loren Gomez
Susan Gray
Elizabeth Hall
David Maloof
Dan Nalawade
Wyatt Piedra
Margaret Rague
Ann Reed
Rob Richards
Glenn Ritch
Jean Sweeney
Sharad Samy
Danica Tarin
David Tarin
Barbara Thorne
Cecil Wade
Lisa Yarnell