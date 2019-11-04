Darien Democrats announce action network

The Action Network of Darien Democrats invites Darien Democrats to an event on Saturday Nov. 9 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. to “become a part of the Action that will make 2020 a winning year for Democrats re-electing our CT delegation and taking back the Senate and the White House.”

The event will be at the home of Shannon & Jon Silsby at 42 Mansfield Avenue (parking on Highland and Fairview Avenues).

Congressman Jim Himes will be the special guest. Invited guests include Senators Bob Duff & Carol Leone and Representative Matt Blumenthal. No contribution needed.

“The event only requires your desire for action,” according to the invite.

ANDD is a team of Darien voters committed to elect Democrats to local, state and national office, according to the invite.

“We will Work together to improve the quality of life in our town, state and nation advocating for and electing leaders who promote Democratic values and principles,” says the invite.