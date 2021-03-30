Skip to main content
Darien DAR chapter members remember cemetery restorer Sharon Kells

Good Wife's River DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) members honored the memory of former Darien Cemetery Committee Chairman, Sharon Kells, March 22, by placing flags on the graves of Revolutionary War veterans buried at the Noroton River Graveyard on the Post Road in Darien. Pictured left to right are: Honorary Chapter Regent, and CTDAR State Treasurer, Katherine Love; Constitution Week Chairman, Rebecca Siciliano; Honorary Chapter Regent, and Chapter Registrar, Karen Polett; Sharon's dear friend, Jean Sweeney; with former Chapter Regent, Winifred Lom.

Contributed photo

DARIEN — In commemoration of the anniversary of the death of former Darien cemetery committee chairman, Sharon Kells, on March 22, four of her friends, all members of Darien’s Good Wife’s River DAR Chapter: Katherine Love, Rebecca Siciliano, Winifred Lom and Karen Polett and another friend, Jean Sweeney, placed flags in memory of Kells and in honor of the 11 Revolutionary War soldiers buried in the Noroton River Graveyard which dates from 1732.

The Noroton River Graveyard was Kells’ special project since 2016, when she walked her dog on the Post Road, and noticed the overgrown broken tombstones, debris and tree limbs in the cemetery. The condition of that cemetery was the incentive that Kells needed to begin her restoration efforts.

Since that time, the abandoned cemetery has received attention from Darien’s Monuments and Ceremonies Commission when past chairman, Dave Polett created a cemetery committee in September of 2016 with Kells as chairman, and Tracy Root as vice chairman.

On Monday, Root honored Kells with a special tribute which was read following the flag placement.

Revolutionary War soldiers buried in that cemetery include Jeremiah and Samuel Andreas; Isaac and John Bell; Jonathan Bishop; John Brown; Jonas Clock; James Howe; Josiah Scofield; Thaddeus Waring, and Joseph Wilmot. (Hale Collection.com; also Stamford’s Soldiers. Wickes and Olsen.)

Current commission members John King, and Jim Demark are part of the ongoing much needed rehabilitation of this unique historic cemetery site, which is especially important as Darien continues to celebrate its 200th anniversary.