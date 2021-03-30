Darien DAR chapter members remember cemetery restorer Sharon Kells

Contributed photo

DARIEN — In commemoration of the anniversary of the death of former Darien cemetery committee chairman, Sharon Kells, on March 22, four of her friends, all members of Darien’s Good Wife’s River DAR Chapter: Katherine Love, Rebecca Siciliano, Winifred Lom and Karen Polett and another friend, Jean Sweeney, placed flags in memory of Kells and in honor of the 11 Revolutionary War soldiers buried in the Noroton River Graveyard which dates from 1732.

The Noroton River Graveyard was Kells’ special project since 2016, when she walked her dog on the Post Road, and noticed the overgrown broken tombstones, debris and tree limbs in the cemetery. The condition of that cemetery was the incentive that Kells needed to begin her restoration efforts.