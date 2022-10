DARIEN — Downtown Darien’s upcoming shopping center is scheduled to enter its second development phase, but one tenant is in limbo — the United States Postal Service.

Baywater Properties, the company behind the Corbin District development, said it is preparing to evict the USPS from its location at 30 Corbin Dr., claiming the agency has not paid rent and is occupying the building “illegally” after its lease ended Sept. 30, Baywater's CEO said last Friday.

A spokesperson for USPS, however, said it is more complicated than that and they have been delayed in signing their next lease.

The building is set to be demolished next month to make way for more parking and a storage area.

Baywater Properties CEO David Genovese said he has never experienced anything like this from a tenant in 35 years.

“We're doing everything we can to minimize disruption and trying to make this as painless as possible,” Genovese said. “We don't have a choice but to evict them and put the pressure on them to relocate.”

Genovese said the USPS has been aware of the Corbin District development timeline for five years, adding that Baywater offered lease extensions and help to negotiate space either within the Corbin District or a temporary location.

The USPS entered negotiations to secure a permanent storefront in Goodwives Shopping Center, intending to move into the space previously occupied by Chocolate Works. While the property's owners have signed the lease, the USPS is still waiting for final approval from a contracting officer to sign.

USPS real estate specialist Kurtis Bullard said he expects the agency to sign the lease on a storefront soon, though no official date has been confirmed.

According to Bullard, the lease was delayed while the USPS completed environmental due diligence for the new location.

"There's a lot going on as far as the community and the Postal Service, trying to make sure this goes smooth, which, in a lot of respects, it hasn't gone smooth, because we're at this situation, because I can't get out in time," Bullard said.

As of Tuesday, Bullard said the agency will execute the lease shortly, however, Genovese said the day before that he hadn’t heard anything from the USPS and plans to move forward with the eviction.

“We have no faith in them anymore,” Genovese said Monday. "They've told us so many times that\ they were about to sign the lease or they were about to start construction. Honestly, we've been biting our tongues, and we've been kind of quiet about it just trying to work through this with them, but I finally just couldn't take it anymore."

Location plans for the post office have changed several times over the past two years.

The post office was originally set to become a part of the Corbin District. However, the plan was rejected eighteen months ago with both parties citing different reasons.

Genovese said the USPS indicated it wanted to move once rather than twice to work around construction.

Bullard said the space offered within the Corbin District plans was not sufficiently sized to meet Post Office requirements.

In response to Genovese’s claim of not paying rent, Bullard said the payment is delayed while the USPS is in a holdover period. Once a binding agreement between Baywater and the agency has been reached, the full amount will be allocated from the government operating budget.

“They'll be paid in full for whatever rate is negotiated with attorneys in the context of being in a holdover,” Bullard said. “We will pay. We always do.”

The new post office in Goodwives Shopping Center is expected to open in early February. No alternative service has been announced while the storefront undergoes renovation.

The USPS has not confirmed when the agency plans to vacate its current Corbin Drive location.

"These are very detailed, nuanced real estate issues given (that) a very unique entity such as the Post Office has different protections that just aren't applicable to a normal commercial tenant," Bullard said. "It's just a tough dynamic, especially when you're doing business in the local community."

Darien residents will still have access to local postal services at the Noroton Heights location.