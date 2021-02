DARIEN —In the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, The Community Fund of Darien and the Darien YMCA came together to discuss a community building project. At the meeting, they realized that many residents were spending a great deal of time at home with family, doing a lot of cooking, and having meals together.

This was the inspiration for the “Darien Cooks! Community Cookbook.”

Original recipe submissions for the cookbook are now being accepted until March 1 at communityfunddarien.org.

The book will be available in mid May. Pre-orders are currently being taken on the website for $50 each. All proceeds will support the fund, and YMCA community programs.

The book will feature custom artwork by Darien's resident artist Nobu Miki. Her cover art will also be available as a glass cutting board available for purchase on the website for $35.

Submitted recipes must be original and should include the best time of year to serve (spring, summer, fall, winter or any Season.) The origin, or a family story about the recipe is welcome.

Full details and guidelines are found at communityfunddarien.org.

The community may also contribute to the project as an underwriter. Participant names will be listed in the back of the book. Sponsorship opportunities are available for local businesses. Levels and benefits can also be found on the website.

“Everyone has their favorite family recipe and what better way to build and strengthen our community than sharing our love of food. Through this cookbook and partnership with The Community Fund we’ll not only share our timeless family treasures, but we’ll also support our families, friends and neighbors.” YMCA CEO Jennifer Gardner, said.

We hope this project brings people together over a common bond of a love for food, and a home cooked meal while supporting our neighbors.” Community Fund executive director Janet King said.

The fund, and the association hope that through this initiative to support local community projects, residents can be a part of local history with their submission and will ultimately enjoy paging through their neighbors’ recipes to create newfound favorites for their own families.