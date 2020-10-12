Darien Community Association will hold flower arranging workshop

A flower arranging workshop will be offered at the DCA on Wednesday, Oct. 14. A flower arranging workshop will be offered at the DCA on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Photo: Contributed / Darien Community Association Photo: Contributed / Darien Community Association Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien Community Association will hold flower arranging workshop 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Creativity workshops continue Wednesday, Oct. 14 with a flower arranging workshop at the Darien Community Association (DCA).

Participants will be working at individually distanced tables (masks required) in the Garden Wing, with a variety of preserved and dried flowers in a small vase. These arrangements will last up to one year or more.

Allie Callan, a Darien resident and experienced floral designer from the New York Botanical Garden certificate program, will guide participants.

Materials will be provided. Attendees are advised to bring hand clippers if they have them. Class will be held from 1-2 p.m. at the DCA. Fees are $45 for DCA members; $55 for the public.

Advance payment is required by noon on Monday, Oct. 12. To register, visit dariendca.org or call 203-655-9050, ext. 10. Maximum enrollment is 15. The DCA is located at 274 Middlesex Road.