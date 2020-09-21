Darien Community Association will hold fall teas

The DCA is holding a fall tea this month with two days of seatings. The DCA is holding a fall tea this month with two days of seatings. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien Community Association will hold fall teas 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The DCA is holding a fall tea with Carolyn’s Absolutely Fabulous Events on Sept. 24 and 25.

Participants may choose to attend in-person at the DCA, following established safety protocols (masks, distanced tables, gathering size limits). If the weather allows, The DCA will also offer outdoor seating in its formal garden. Or, order to-go, and DCA staff/volunteers will personally deliver a box of the same tea sandwiches, assorted scones with jam and clotted cream, and a selection of treats to your residence.

The events are Thursday, Sept. 24 or Friday, Sept. 25. Seatings from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and are $40 for DCA members and $50 for the public.

Residents can call the DCA office to reserve a table or to-go order, 203-655-9050, ext. 10. Prepayment is required by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22. The DCA (dariendca.org ) is located at 274 Middlesex Road in Darien, CT.