Darien Community Association set to reopen thrift shop

The DCA Thrift Shop is opening with a makeover on Aug. 25. The DCA Thrift Shop is opening with a makeover on Aug. 25. Photo: DCA Photo: DCA Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Darien Community Association set to reopen thrift shop 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

The DCA Thrift Shop is having a grand re-opening, with a new makeover, on Tuesday, Aug. 25. The new shop hours will be 10 to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

No donations are currently being accepted at the shop. Stay tuned for updates.

The thrift shop is looking for volunteers to help with the donation facility and when it reopens. Those interested should email for volunteer application: thriftshop@dariendca.org.

The shop will no longer be accepting checks. Cash and credit/debit cards (for purchases over $10) will be accepted. Reusable bags should be brought for purchases. No plastic bags will be provided.

Purchases will support the nonprofit mission of the Darien Community Association, including scholarships for Darien High School graduates.

The DCA has hired of Deb Danile, a Darien resident, as the new DCA Thrift Shop manager.

Danile brings her retail and on-line sales experience as an assistant manager at Remix Market, a reseller of gently-used furniture, art and housewares.

The DCA Thrift Shop was founded in 1931 to supply clothing and food to families in need, and offer employment for women during the Depression. Today’s shop offers a wide assortment of merchandise including jewelry, books, home furnishings, accessories and more.

The DCA Thrift Shop is located in downtown Darien, 996 Post Road, Darien CT 06820, phone: 203-655-4552.