Darien Community Association’s “New Information and Inspiration” virtual presentations will feature “From farmhouse to high rise” with Architect James von Klemperer on Feb. 23 at 10 a.m.

The Information and Inspiration series are virtual gatherings open to all to elevate knowledge and broaden intelligence, while also providing an opportunity to connect with others. The association has partnered with authors, business entrepreneurs and specialists on travel, culture and the arts.

Klemperer will talk about his experiences as an architect, examining structures small and large. Living in a 1720 house in Darien, to which his family moved in the 1920s, he learned about the mortise and tenon woodwork of John Bell’s shipwright craftsmanship. There, the central masonry cluster of three fireplaces and Dutch oven served as the structural and functional “core” of the dwelling.

Klemperer address the lessons applied from this local Darien setting to his work designing skyscrapers in Shanghai, Seoul, London, Paris, and New York. In particular, he will focus on his design for the recently completed One Vanderbilt, now midtown Manhattan’s tallest office building, and the first thing encountered by many Darien commuters as they emerge from Grand Central Terminal. There, a steel frame and concrete core support a much larger structure, which rises to 1,401 feet. The silhouette of the tower is visible from Darien harbor, reminding local sailors of the connection of our Connecticut town to the metropolis beyond.

Klemperer is the president and design principal at Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, where he is responsible for leading a staff of over 700 architects in nine offices across the globe.

This virtual event is $20 per person, or $15 for DCA members. Prepayment for this event is required by Sunday, February 21, and can be made online at dariendca.org, or by contacting the DCA at 203-655-9050 ext. 10.